London police remember fallen comrades on Police Officer Memorial Day

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The London Police Department is remembering two of it's fallen comrades on Police Officers Memorial Day, which was established by President John F. Kennedy on May 15, 1962.

According to the department, the day honors the service members who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Both Lieutenant Travis Hurley and Sergeant Logan Medlock were honored by their department after they served the City of London and the community, the department noted.

"We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to never forget these men, their families, and the enduring legacy they leave behind. Their courage, dedication, and sacrifice will forever be remembered," a post from the department concluded.