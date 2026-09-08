London toddler beats critical condition after near-drowning, family calls recovery a miracle

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 15-month-old girl is alive after her mother found her unresponsive in the bathtub and performed CPR, and her family is calling her recovery a miracle.

It was a normal Saturday night for the Trejo family in Laurel County: dinner, dishes, bath time. Dad stepped out to grab pajamas while two of the kids were in the tub. That is when Faith Trejo found her daughter, Nora, unresponsive.

"I mean, 2 minutes, 3 minutes, that's all it took," Faith said.

Faith performed CPR on Nora for eight minutes.

"She was breathing but I knew that didn't get us out of the woods," Faith said.

Nora was airlifted to UK Pediatrics, where doctors found her brain was swollen and fluid filled her lungs. She was placed on a ventilator.

Faith says all she could do was pray. After two days in the ICU, she felt God put a message on her heart.

"The enemy you see today, you will see no more. Like, stand firm," Faith said.

A few hours later, Nora's vitals were normal. By that afternoon, she was off the ventilator and a few days later, back to her playful self.

Faith shared her story on Facebook, drawing thousands of likes and comments from families across the country.

"Somebody all the way out in Hawaii a family reached out to me," Faith said.

Support also poured in from her community in London.

Faith says it wasn't just her faith but her city that got her family through.

Now she wants other parents to know it can happen to anyone, even when they think they're being careful.

"All summer I've been crazy about water we've went to pools we've been to the beach this summer and I have been so both of us have been so extremely cautious and then it happened in our own house," Faith said.

Faith says there are steps every parent can take to be prepared.

"Every parent needs to be trained in CPR," Faith said.