Look Good, Feel Good Lexington: New local initiative offers help and hope

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Toney Henry reached a breaking point in his life. It’s why he registered himself for Friday’s Look Good, Feel Good job fair. Mr. Henry, who battled drug and alcohol addictions, for years, said hasn’t had a drink in 15 years, and he’s been drug-free for the last year.

“I looked around and people who were in my life were no longer around, my kids (too) I have children. I was just tired of it. The way I was living was going nowhere,” he said after attending the fair while getting a free haircut and some new work clothing.

“We like to think of it as a one-stop shop,” said Look Good, Feel Good Lexington co-founder Sydney DeLong. “Our initial goal is if we can get one person a job then we're successful. We had over 118 people pre-register for the event, so maybe we can help five people today,” she continued.

A room full of willing employers met with prospective employees looking to enter or reenter the workforce.

‘We do find a lot of good talent at these locations,” said Colette Caudill, Associate Resource Manager with Kroger on Leestown Road.

In addition to the job inquires, haircuts, clothing, and shoes, some solid – and free - financial advice from the experts at 5/3 Bank was available too.

“I could not name all the people involved. All the people who donated money to our cause, and the people providing haircuts who are donating their time. We’re incredibly grateful for everyone,” DeLong said.

Toney couldn’t be any more grateful.

“I thought there was no hope for me; convicted felon, recovering drug addict. It feels like the world shies away from you, but it’s not true,” Henry said. “If you get up, there's people that are willing to help you,” he added.