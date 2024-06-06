Lost hiker rescue assisted by new digital tool

FRENCHBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team reported that a new tool assisted in the rescue of a lost hiker on Tuesday night.

According to the team's Facebook page, they were notified that a hiker had lost their way near the Indian Stair Case. They then decided to utilize a new tool provided by SarTopo, which allows individuals to be sent a link by phone that, once clicked on, will reveal their location on the SarTopo map.

The tool will allow for personnel to guide people remotely, but in the case of this hiker four team members were dispatched to the hiker's location due to the hiker not having a flashlight.

The rescue team reports that the hiker was returned safely to his car at the Bison Way Trail Head at around 12:30 a.m.