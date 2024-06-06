Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Lost hiker rescue assisted by new digital tool

447286890_871722381663657_4455884500653425837_n.jpg
Wolfe County Search and Rescue
447286890_871722381663657_4455884500653425837_n.jpg
Posted at 10:56 PM, Jun 05, 2024

FRENCHBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team reported that a new tool assisted in the rescue of a lost hiker on Tuesday night.

According to the team's Facebook page, they were notified that a hiker had lost their way near the Indian Stair Case. They then decided to utilize a new tool provided by SarTopo, which allows individuals to be sent a link by phone that, once clicked on, will reveal their location on the SarTopo map.

The tool will allow for personnel to guide people remotely, but in the case of this hiker four team members were dispatched to the hiker's location due to the hiker not having a flashlight.

The rescue team reports that the hiker was returned safely to his car at the Bison Way Trail Head at around 12:30 a.m.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18