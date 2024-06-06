KSP: Clay County mother indicted by grand jury on assault, criminal abuse charges involving 3-month-old

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Clay County mother was indicted by a grand jury on assault and criminal abuse charges, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP reports that on April 20, they responded to a call of a possible child criminal abuse incident involving a 3-month-old child.

According to KSP, an initial investigation revealed that the infant was brought to Saint Joseph-London Hospital on the morning of April 20 and then airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center, where she currently remains in critical condition.

After an investigation, KSP says that the Clay County Grand Jury returned an indictment on the mother, 23-year-old Brianna Burkhart.

Burkhart is charged with three counts of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree criminal abuse of a child under 12.

She is booked in the Laurel County Detention Center.

KSP is continuing the investigation.