Lost hikers led to safety by Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team using remote navigation technology

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team led three lost Menifee County hikers to safety Saturday night, completely remotely.

According to a social media post, the team was contacted around 10:30 p.m. Saturday by three hikers at the top of Osborne Bend Trail who were lost. The rescue team hopped into action, sending the hikers a locator link to determine their exact location.

Afterward, a Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team member sent the hikers "a heading remotely... onto a logging road on Cope Ridge," according to the social media post. The hikers were able to use the compass app on their phone to follow directions given by the rescue team.

The hikers safely made it to Cope Ridge, where they were given additional instructions to move towards Highway 746. There at the final location, a Menifee County deputy was able to safely rescue the hikers. In all, the hikers were guided 1.93 miles to the deputy, according to the social media post.

"We thank the Menifee County Sheriff's office for coming out to assist in the retrieval of the lost hikers. Their work helped to expedite this mission," the post states.