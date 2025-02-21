Loud and clear: UK gives 4th grader first-of-its-kind cochlear implant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — DuJuan Broadus strolled into the conference room inside the University of Kentucky Healthcare Ear, Nose and Throat wing at the Kentucky Clinic. When greeted, he heard me with no trouble at all - two months ago, that would not have been the case.

“He actually had a speech referral at school, failed that hearing test at school. And when we got sent to the ENT in Louisville he said he had the hearing of a WWII vet,” said DuJan’s mother, Letisha.

Letisha knew something was off when DuJuan was two or three years old.

“Having to repeat myself a lot. Him saying, 'Huh' a lot. At first I thought it was disrespect but as time went on, I knew there's something else going on,” Broadus explained.

DuJuan was suffering from profound hearing loss, despite having passed hearing tests soon after birth. Hearing aids were helpful, but not anything like the MED-EL FLEX 34 cochlear hearing device doctors at UK implanted before Christmas.

“It's definitely life changing. His confidence has improved. He’s even venturing out more to talk to other groups of kids,” Letisha said.

Life changing for Letisha and DuJuan’s dad too, because their son is a really smart kid, who might not have been able to reach his full potential without this device. He’s the first recipient of the FLEX 34 in North America and it seems to be working for him quite well.

"Hearing aids were – okay, but I can get used to this,” DuJuan said. “The best part is I don't have to miss out on every single word. I can mostly understand in class and at home."

DuJuan will be attending the middle school of his choice to focus on media arts and music, and mom says he loves robotics too. He might soon resume playing baseball, and other sports, since he’ll be able to hear what his teammates and coaches are saying on the diamond.

“I can actually understand the questions now,” DuJuan said.

That’s because his mother and father went the extra mile to find the answer.

“We’re willing to make the sacrifice if that’s what we’ve got to do,” she said.

When told that this FLEX 34 cochlear implant means he can no longer act like he can’t hear his mom telling him to clean his room, DuJuan laughed. Accordding to his mom, DuJuan will take the implant off and plug up his other ear when he doesn’t want to listen.

“He’s got the tricks,” she laughed.