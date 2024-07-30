Louisville-area sergeant paramedic reportedly drowns at Barren River Lake

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS announced the death of Sergeant Paramedic Christian Smith on Monday night after he reportedly drowned while swimming at Barren River Lake.

The department noted on social media that limited information is known at this time and the post went on to acknowledge the impact that Smith's death will have on his family, his crew, and the entire department.

Further, the department added that 35-year-old Smith was with the department since 2014.

"The days and weeks ahead will be challenging, but it is crucial that we stand united as a department," the post read.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.