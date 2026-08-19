Louisville man facing charges after shooting at Flock camera in Riverview Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Louisville man is facing charges after shooting in the direction of multiple people, including 2 police officers, while shooting at a Flock camera in Riverview Park on August 15.

According to an arrest citation, 35-year-old Christopher Embry is facing charges of first degree criminal mischief, first degree wanton endangerment, third degree criminal trespassing, tampering with physical evidence, theft by unlawful taking, and discharging a firearm across a public road.

"While in the commission of shooting a Flock camera at the listed location, (Embry) placed occupants located inside the park at risk of serious physical injury or death by shooting towards their location, including two Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies who were patrolling the park at the time of the incident," the citation said.

Police also found five Flock cameras and their components located in Embry's home, valued at $4850. They also located the firearm used to shoot the camera, the clothes Embry was allegedly wearing, and the electronic bike Emby allegedly used "during the commission of the crimes."

He remains booked in the Jefferson County Detention Center.