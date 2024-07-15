Louisville man wins $150,000 on KY lottery after ticket purchased on a whim

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Louisville man has plenty to celebrate after he purchased a Powerball ticket on a whim and ended up winning $150,000.

The man, who wants to remain anonymous, told Kentucky lottery officials that he bought the ticket after he received a promotional email.

The winning ticket matched four white ball numbers and the Powerball, resulting in a $50,000 prize win after the drawing on July 8. His winnings were multiplied, KY lottery reported, since he added the Power Play feature to his ticket for an additional $1.

“It was my first time playing Power Play,” the man said. “I really wasn’t even sure how it worked. Fortunately, I played it this time.”

He then discovered that he had won after an email came through from the lottery.

“I looked and saw Kentucky Lottery and thought it was another promotional thing,” he said. “I opened it and it said, ‘Congratulations.’ It really set my mind off, I read down to the second line, and it said, ‘$150,000!’”

He then confirmed his win when he went on the KY Lottery app.

“That’s when I knew it was real,” he said.

The man from Jefferson County received a check on July 10 for $108,000 after taxes, according to lottery officials.

He told officials that he and his wife are both planning to retire, and that the extra money will help.