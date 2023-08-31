Louisville officer Nickolas Wilt to be recognized as 2023 Kentuckian of the Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Louisville police officer Nickolas Wilt is about to be named the 2023 Kentuckian of the Year.

Wilt was shot in the head responding to a deadly mass shooting at Louisville's Old National Bank in April.

He pulled through and went home in July after months in the hospital to continue the rehabilitation process. According to the Muhammad Ali Center, Wilt was motivated to join LMPD "to serve and protect his community while educating and providing aid to those in need."

The department says he and his partner's quick response likely saved lives in the bank.

The organizers of the 10th annual Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards say they plan to name him the 2023 Kentuckian of the Year at their awards ceremony in November.

Wilt previously worked as a local firefighter and dispatcher with Oldham County EMS.