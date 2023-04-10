Watch Now
News

Actions

Police report active shooting incident in downtown Louisville

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 9:35 AM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 09:41:45-04

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Louisville Metro Police Department has reported an active shooting incident in Louisville in the 300 block of East Main near Slugger Field.

We have a crew headed to the scene, stay with us for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Live Derby Coverage!

Watch LEX 18 Live at the Derby!