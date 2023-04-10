Police report active shooting incident in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Louisville Metro Police Department has reported an active shooting incident in Louisville in the 300 block of East Main near Slugger Field.

We are confirming reports of an active aggressor in the 300 block of East Main. Please stay out of the area. There are multiple casualties. — LMPD (@LMPD) April 10, 2023

FBI Louisville special agents have responded to the scene of this morning's shooting in downtown Louisville and are assisting our law enforcement partners. https://t.co/4QfXtKplf0 — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) April 10, 2023

