Louisville reporter, Elle Smith wins Miss USA 2021

(LEX 18) — Elle Smith is the new Miss USA 2021!

Smith represented Kentucky Monday night in the Miss USA pageant which celebrates the unique beauty of women across cultures.

Smith currently works as a journalist at WHAS11 in Louisville and is a 2020 graduate from the University of Kentucky with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Political Science.

She competed against 50 women from across the nation.

Next, Smith will compete in the Miss Universe pageant on Sunday, December 12, 2021, in Eilat, Israel.