Louisville Zoo announces death of 16-year-old Sumatran tiger, Kami

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Louisville Zoo announced the sad news on Monday that Sumatran tiger, Kami Sambal, has died at the age of 16.

The zoo posted on social media that Kami arrived in Louisville in 2023 and that he "leaves behind a notable legacy, having sired six cubs, including his most recent offspring, a male cub born on July 23."

