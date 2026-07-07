Louisville Zoo sets all-time attendance record with nearly 1 million visitors in a single year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Louisville Zoo set the highest attendance record in its 57-year history this fiscal year, welcoming 945,225 guests — surpassing all previous records, including the mark set during the opening of Glacier Run in 2012.

Mayor Craig Greenberg and Louisville Zoo Director Dan Maloney announced the milestone, crediting community support, expanded access programs and a year packed with new animals and special events.

"The Louisville Zoo is one of our city's premier attractions for family fun and a source of pride for Louisville and the entire region," Greenberg said. "Congratulations to the Zoo team who work tirelessly every day to make this treasured destination safer, stronger, and enjoyable for every visitor that comes through their doors."

Programs like the Community Access Pass and the free Morning Walking Club helped make Zoo experiences more accessible to more people this year.

Guests also had new reasons to visit, including events like La Fiesta, Wild Lights and Throo the Boo, along with the births of three Amur tiger cubs, a colobus monkey and a giraffe, and the arrival of two orangutans and two gorillas, according to a news release from the zoo.

"This remarkable achievement is a testament to the dedication of our staff, volunteers and partners who work every day to create an outstanding experience for our guests," Louisville Zoo Director Dan Maloney said. "From unforgettable animal encounters and conservation programs to special events and new attractions, our team is committed to making every visit meaningful. We are deeply grateful to our community for embracing the Zoo and helping us reach this historic achievement."

The zoo credited guests throughout Kentucky for making the record possible and is encouraging continued support through donations. Contributions fund animal care, conservation efforts and educational programs, the zoo added. More information is available at louisvillezoo.org/give.

The zoo is open daily year-round. Now through Sept. 20, 2026, hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with guests exiting by 6 p.m. The zoo is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day. Visit louisvillezoo.org for more information on hours, admission and special programs.