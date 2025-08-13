Louisville Zoo welcomes 2 new koalas via UPS special delivery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Louisville Zoo welcomed koalas, Chuckels and Myalla, courtesy of a UPS special delivery during a journey that organizers are calling, "Operation Boomerang."

“We are so excited for Louisville to meet the two newest residents of the Louisville Zoo,” said Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg. “And we’d like to thank the hard-working men and women of UPS who helped make this very special delivery possible. I know Chuckels and Myalla will bring a smile to the faces of the hundreds of thousands of people who visit our zoo every year.”

According to a release from the zoo, the Australian marsupials were transported from the West Coast via UPS plane and they arrived with breeding recommendations.

“We are incredibly grateful to UPS and their logistics experts for their generosity and dedication in transporting our precious living cargo,” said Dan Maloney, Louisville Zoo Director. “Their commitment to ‘delivering what matters’ ensured the safe transport of our new koala pair. We deeply appreciate this partnership and look forward to future collaboration.”

“Our logistics team worked closely with the Louisville Zoo to meticulously plan and ensure the koalas' safety and comfort during their flight,” said Barry Bragton, UPS Worldport president. "I’m so proud of our UPSers who made this move possible. The planning, execution and delivery were flawless teamwork in action.”

The koalas are being acclimated to their new environment and will reportedly be ready for public viewing soon. They are set to be housed separately, the zoo reported.

