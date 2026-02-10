Love is in the oven: Local bakeries prep for Valentine's rush

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — With Valentine's Day just around the corner, local bakeries are turning up the heat for what many consider their busiest season of the year. Valentine's Day kicks off a nonstop season that leads straight into Mardi Gras, then Easter, Mother's Day, and Derby, plus graduations and weddings.

"It is literally like our Super Bowl but for five days in a row," said Kristy Maggard, marketing director at Caramanda's Bake Shop in Lexington.

The preparation is intense, with ovens running constantly and decorators working to fill display cases with sweet treats.

"The oven is going nonstop, people are decorating, and we're just filling those cases," Maggard said.

Valentine's Day alone has grown significantly over the years. The display case at Caramanda's features much more than classic romance treats. Options include gluten-free treats and specifici "Galentines" goodies, cupcakes for coworkers, cookie cakes for classmates, and even dog biscuits.

This year's top seller combines two Valentine's Day favorites.

"We have the box of chocolate cake, so it's an actual cake but then it has chocolates on top, so that's kinda fun, who doesn't want a box of chocolate on Valentine's Day and who doesn't like cake?" Maggard said.

This Valentine's Day, Americans are expected to break last year's spending record, shelling out a sweet $29.1 billion.

At Caramanda's, Maggard says a show of love can be big or small. From chocolate-dipped Oreos to custom creations or simple sweets, there's something delicious at every price point. The versatility allows customers to give individual pieces to multiple people or share a whole cake that can be enjoyed for several days.

At the end of the day, it's the thought that counts—not the cost, and certainly not the calories.

"We're ready, we're prepared, and we just want people to come in and start celebrating," Maggard said.

The deadline for ordering custom baked goods is the end of day Wednesday.

You can learn more about Caramanda's Valentine's Day treats here.