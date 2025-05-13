"Love them both": Pro-life advocates host ceremonial signing of maternal health bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — House Bill 90, which sponsors believe will clarify existing state abortion laws and improve access to care for pregnant women, is now law in Kentucky.

The bill became law following a veto from Governor Andy Beshear that was overturned by the legislature in March.

Secretary of State Michael Adams signed the law in a ceremony in Frankfort on Tuesday, celebrating the legislative victory alongside supporters.

The bill's sponson, Rep. Jason Nemes (R-Middletown), explained that conversations with doctors revealed confusion surrounding the state's abortion ban.

To address these concerns, the bill provides a list of circumstances permitting medical intervention in pregnancies, including cases of sepsis, hemorrhage, ectopic or molar pregnancies, and situations posing a substantial risk of death.

"What do we need to do if doctors are still feeling like there's questions. What the difference is between giving care for sepsis, miscarriage, a stillborn child, and a intentional abortion," said Addia Wuchner, executive director of Kentucky Right to Life.

Despite the legislative push for clarity, the governor criticized the bill in his veto message, highlighting the absence of provisions for other emergency situations and warned of potential life-or-death gaps in the law.

"The governor wants the issue politically and he wants to go much further on the pro-choice side. That's fine, but that's not what this bill does," Nemes said. "This bill is designed to protect the life of the mother, and that's what we've done."

Additionally, the new law introduces birthing centers in Kentucky, offering alternatives for mothers who prefer not to use traditional hospitals.