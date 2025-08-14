Loved ones of missing 10-year-old boy found dead in Breathitt County hold vigil

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Seven days after Jayden Spicer's mother Felicia Gross reported him missing, she was arrested for his murder. On Wednesday night, the 10-year-old boy's loved ones held a vigil at Lester Smith Memorial Park in Jackson.

“It’s a nightmare I can’t wake up from, it doesn’t seem real,” said Jayden's aunt, Samantha Brunty.

Those who attended wrote messages on a poster of love and a hope for peace.

“I just hope that baby can his final moments of resting and everyone can know he’s safe,” said Jayden's aunt Chy Salyers. “We spent hours that night until 2 or 3 in the morning looking for Jayden, we were dedicated, and to know she knew where he was that whole time, we can’t stomach it.”

Family friend Tasha Shepherd told LEX18 she was there the day Jayden was born.

“Just the fact that he’s not here, that he’s not going to be going to school with my son,” said Shepherd.

Shepherd said mental health needs to be talked about more. She said Gross wasn't stable.

"It's heartbreaking, how can a mother do something like that?" said Shepherd.

Jayden's family told LEX18 the boy was full of light and very energetic.

“Just loved being around his family and his friends, he was a happy kid you know,” said Brunty.

Brunty said the support from the community has been overwhelming.

“It means so much to me and my family, I can’t even begin to thank them,” said Brunty.

There will be a candlelight vigil on Saturday evening at Douthitt Park in Jackson for Jayden. The community is invited.