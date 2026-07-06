Low-cost cardiac screening for kids

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Parents in and around Woodford County have a chance to get their children screened for potential heart conditions before the new school year.

MCORE Foundation is partnering with Woodford County Public Schools to offer low-cost preventative cardiac screenings for kids and young adults.

The screenings are designed for children and young adults ages 12 to 22 and include an EKG and a limited heart ultrasound. Lisa Tennenbaum, the Executive Director and CEO of MCORE Foundation, says the goal is to give families a baseline look at their child's heart health and identify potential issues before symptoms appear.

"It's so important because I will tell you that number one, sudden cardiac arrest, which is what we're, we're looking for markers for or we're looking at for, you know, a heart, a normal heart to see if that there is potential for something to go on," said Tennebaum. "Um, we see about 5% of the kids that we screen with an unknown abnormality. Majority of those are structural genetic abnormalities, meaning that the family member perhaps has something that, you know, they don't know that they have."

The screening takes about 10 minutes and includes a $79 donation to help cover costs, although Tennenbaum says financial assistance is available for families who need it.

Registration is encouraged in advance, but walk-ups may be accepted if appointments are still open. The event is scheduled for Monday, July 13.

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