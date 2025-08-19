Low-head dam at Great Crossing Park to be removed this week with mixed community reaction

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The low-head dam at Great Crossing Park began being dismantled this week, with completion expected by August 29, as announced by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. The park, which was closed on August 18, will remain off-limits to the public until the removal is finalized.

The decision to remove the dam stems from longstanding safety concerns and structural issues. Over the years, the site has been the scene of several deadly drownings, with the most recent incidents occurring in 2021 and 2022.

"The low-head dam will be removed primarily due to safety concerns and the dam's structural problems," a department statement said.

The demolition draws mixed emotions from the community. For some, the water flows peacefully, evoking fond memories of fishing and enjoying the park's natural beauty. For others, it is a stark reminder of lives lost.

Rich Storm, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, noted the presence of mourning families at the site.

"We have two families over here under a tent that are here watching it be removed because they lost someone in their family at this site," he said. "For them, it's redemption. It's answered prayers for people that have been scarred by this low-head dam."

One such family is that of Seth Carnahan, who drowned on August 1, 2009, after jumping into the water to save a friend caught in the dam's undertow. His family issued a statement reflecting their gratitude for efforts to prevent further tragedies.

"We appreciate those who have supported this effort to prevent tragedies like Seth's drowning, along with so many others who have died here," they wrote.

Storm emphasized the need for the dam's removal, citing its location on a public site that attracts many visitors.

"Ultimately, we came to the conclusion of removal because this is a public site, it's highly traveled, and at the end of the day, people are attracted to low-head dams," he said.

Sargent Matthew Hartley with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife shared the challenges faced by first responders at such sites.

"It's just hard for first responders to do anything in an incident involving this low-head dam because of the dangers involved," Hartley said.

He added that even at low water levels, the currents can remain perilous.

"Even at a trickle, that water is still boiling underneath there, and people just don't realize that," he said.

According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, low-head dams are responsible for approximately 50 drownings each year nationally.

As heavy machinery begins the demolition of a piece of Scott County history, local and state officials express hope for a safer future.

"You're going to see a beautiful waterway," Storm said. "You'll see bubbles, see oxygenated water, but the most important thing — it's not going to be dangerous like it has been for people to get out here in the water."