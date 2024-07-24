LPD: 2 teens arrested and charged after Lexington robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection to a robbery that took place on Wednesday on Kimberly Place in Lexington, according to the Lexington Police Department.

A release from the department says that a 15-year-old male and a 17-year-old male were arrested just across the county line in Jessamine County following the robbery.

Officers were originally dispatched to a home in the 400 block of Kimberly Place for a robbery, and when they arrived, they discovered that two males approached a victim with a gun and demanded money. The suspects then fled with an undetermined amount of money, according to the release.

Both suspects were charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree assault, receiving stolen property (firearm), and possession of a handgun by a minor.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to call the Lexington Police Department at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers online by calling 859-253-2020 or through the P3 Tips app.