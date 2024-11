LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A fugitive suspect from Alabama was arrested on Friday at the Comfort Inn on Buena Vista Road, Lexington Police report.

According to LPD, the suspect was taken into custody without issue in partnership with Alabama jurisdiction. Flock cameras were utilized in the investigation.

The name of the suspect, and his charges, are currently unknown.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.