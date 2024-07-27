LPD: Man arrested after shooting at vehicles in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man was arrested on Friday after police said that he shot at three vehicles from his truck.

44-year-old Christopher Lunsford was arrested and charged with seven counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and three counts of first-degree criminal mischief following the incident, according to the Lexington Police Department.

A release from the department states that officers were dispatched at approximately 9:45 p.m. to the area of Liberty Road and Man O War Boulevard, and when they arrived, they discovered that Lunsford had fired shots at three vehicles while inside his truck.

News Man charged with murder after allegedly driving under the influence Erin Rosas

Officers found bullet holes in the vehicles, but no injuries were reported, police say.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Lexington Police Department at 859-258-3600. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers online, by calling 859-253-2020, or through the P3 Tips app.

