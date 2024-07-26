Kentucky man charged with murder after allegedly driving under the influence, causing wreck

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky man was arrested for murder after he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he reportedly caused a wreck that killed a woman in November 2023 on Bonds Mills Road in Anderson County, according to an indictment filed by the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office arrested 23-year-old Wilby Chestine Ward on Thursday and charged him with "murder" and "operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol-2nd offense (aggravated circumstances)." KSP reported that 23-year-old Allison Brock was killed in the wreck.

Further, officials reported that Ward is being held on a $500,000 bond and his arraignment is scheduled for the morning of Aug. 6.

The Kentucky State Police handled the investigation.

