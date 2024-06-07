LPD: Man arrested and charged after kidnapping, sexual abuse incident in May

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police say that a man has been arrested for a kidnapping and sexual abuse incident that occurred on May 4.

Police say that on May 6, they responded to the 1300 block of Village Drive for an assault, and when they arrived, a victim told them that she was forced into a car at gunpoint and taken to an unspecified apartment complex.

A release from the LPD says that detectives were able to identify 24-year-old Jose Cabellero-Vasquez as the suspect, and he was arrested on June 6 by the Georgetown Police Department. Vasquez was charged with kidnapping (adult) and first-degree sexual abuse. He was taken to the Scott County Detention Center to await extradition to Fayette County.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Lexington police at 859-258-3600. Tips can be submitted anonymously to the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020 or online at bluegrasscrimstoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app.

