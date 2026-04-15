LPD officer with serious injuries after being dragged by vehicle during Tuesday night traffic stop

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington Police officer is with "serious injuries" after being dragged by a vehicle during a Tuesday night traffic stop on Ruccio Way.

According to LPD, an officer attempted to make a traffic stop at the Meijer Gas Station just before 11 p.m.

"As the officer made contact with the vehicle, the driver fled, dragging the officer," the department said on social media. "After a brief pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody."

That officer was transported with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries to a local hospital. The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.