Madison Central basketball coach sells fireworks to fund team needs

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A long-standing Fourth of July tradition continues in Richmond as the Madison Central High School boys' basketball coach sells fireworks to support his team.

Allen Feldhaus, who has been coaching at Madison Central for 33 years, can be found outside the Office Depot in Richmond selling fireworks ahead of Independence Day.

"Today's been very busy, as you can tell," Feldhaus said.

Twenty percent of proceeds from the fireworks stand go directly to benefit the basketball program, a fundraising effort that began 12 years ago.

"That first year, we didn't know what we were doing. After 12 years, we feel like we're experts now," Feldhaus said.

The veteran coach, who has been coaching basketball teams for 40 years, followed in his father's footsteps when choosing his career path.

"My father was a basketball coach, I knew at a very early age that's what I wanted to do," Feldhaus said.

The annual fireworks sale has become a community gathering point, with former players making it a point to support their alma mater.

"It's unbelievable how many former players stop by, they know we do this fireworks tent. They stop in every year and buy their fireworks and help spread the word around town — that helps out," Feldhaus said.

The funds raised go toward essential equipment and team necessities, with a specific goal in mind this year.

"Big thing for me, we want our guys to look good when we're on the road so that travel equipment, those sweat suits, stuff like that. We're really working for a shooting machine. The shooting machine we have, we've had for 11, 12 years and we need a new one. Those things are like six or eight thousand dollars. So that money's going to that too," Feldhaus said.

