Madison Co. coroner identifies contractor killed in 'fatal incident' on EKU campus

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Following news reports that a contractor was killed in a "fatal incident" on campus on Tuesday, Eastern Kentucky University issued a statement.

"We are saddened to confirm that a contractor performing work on our Richmond campus was involved in a fatal incident today. Our thoughts are with the individual's family, friends and collegagues. Out of respect for the family and the ongoing investigation into the cause of death, we will not have additional information."

The Madison County Coroner identified the victim as Edwin Burton II of Illinois. He reportedly worked in the basement of Tellford Hall.

The coroner detailed that an extremely heavy piece of equipment broke off and landed on him, resulting in his death.

