Madison Co. teen killed in I-75 crash 'left an imprint on a lot of people'

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The parents of 16-year-old Tristan Brown are remembering their son as someone who left a lasting impact on everyone he knew, just over two weeks after he was killed in a crash on I-75 in Madison County.

Whether he was scoring touchdowns or hanging out with his younger sister Laniya, Tristan was beloved both on and off the football field.

"We've heard from so many families and kids the impact he had on them is something that will live on forever," his mother Lindsay told LEX 18.

"He had an infectious smile, his personality was just contagious. He was friends with everybody, and so I know he left an imprint on a lot of people," his father Rico said.

The rising sophomore at Madison Southern was killed on July 20 after a semi rear-ended the vehicle he was in on the interstate.

"Tristan was loved by so many. He had such a big impact on this community. It's not just our family that's grieving, but the community. He had such a big heart, he would do anything for anyone," Lindsey said.

Rico and Lindsey are now relying on memories of their teenage son. They say Tristan loved football, video games, and music, especially the artist Rod Wave. He had also recently developed a passion for photography.

"He loved capturing sunsets and nature and God's creation," Lindsey said.

The family is also leaning on their faith and an outpouring of support from the community.

"Our church family, our community, our friends, our family, they have rallied around us. They have prayed, they have interceded on our behalf when I don't have the words to say, you know?" Lindsey said.

"Everyone banded together, and they surrounded us with love, and gentleness, and kindness. And they really rallied together for us and we will forever be grateful for that," Rico said.

Even at 16 years old, the Browns say their son leaves behind a legacy of resilience. That's something they're turning to now.

"Life can throw you a lot of curveballs, you know what I'm saying? It can knock you down. But the one thing about our son is he always got up," Rico said.

"I know he would want me to keep pushing forward, he would want us to keep pushing forward," Lindsey said.

Lindsey says more than 700 people attended a vigil for Tristan at the Life Church, where they are members.