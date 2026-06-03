Madison Co. teen's survival story turns into powerful mission to protect kids

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Madison County teenager is heading to Miss Kentucky's Teen competition later this month with more than a crown on her mind. She also has a personal and powerful mission.

Ally Foley, a recent high school graduate and Miss Heartland's Teen, is also a survivor of childhood sexual abuse. Her abuser was her father, who was arrested on January 6, 2020, and is now serving a 30-year prison sentence.

"January 6th of 2020 is when my dad was arrested," Foley told LEX News. "That's the day that I broke the chains of self-shame and self-blame from sexual abuse, that's the day that I gained my freedom from sexual abuse."

Her mother, Sarah, stood beside her throughout the journey.

"What happened to her should never ever happen to any child, especially not by the person that is supposed to be their biggest protector," Sarah said.

Foley said the abuse was difficult to recognize because of grooming.

"I obviously knew stranger danger and things like that, but I never really knew safe and unsafe touch," she said. "And especially whenever it's your own dad grooming you, you're taught that it's normal."

Since her dad's arrest, Foley has turned her pain into purpose. She launched a nonprofit initiative called Breaking Free with Ally, aimed at protecting children from abuse, grooming, and human trafficking. Through a website, brochures, and interactive games, she educates both parents and children.

"I get to go in schools. I have my own pamphlet. I have Brooke and Brodie Bear, and I get to teach kids safe and unsafe touch," Foley said.

She also created the Courage to Speak Pledge, which encourages people to commit to protecting children.

"Her biggest success has been being outspoken about it and not hiding it. Hiding it under the rug is the worst someone can do, because if you are holding those feelings inside, there's nowhere for it to go," Sarah said.

Her advocacy has drawn the attention of Kentucky lawmakers. Through a Senate resolution, the day her father was arrested has been designated as "Breaking Free with Ally Day."

Foley said her goal is to reach as many children as possible.

"I wanna teach them to speak up about it. I wanna help them. I wanna share the statistics," Foley said.

Sarah echoed that commitment.

"If what we're doing helps one child, then that makes all the difference," Sarah said.

Foley said her plans for the future include more pageants and a degree in speech therapy, following in her mother's footsteps. Through it all, she said her message to other survivors remains clear.

"It's not something that you asked for. It's not something that you should be ashamed of or have to hide, so definitely speak up about it. Talk to other people, and it's not your fault," Foley said.