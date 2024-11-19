Madison Co. venue offering free weddings for LGBTQ+ couples

(LEX 18) — Megan Bloomer and Braidyn Browning know what it's like to find their happier ever after and help other couples experience the same.

Recently married themselves, the owners of The Stone House at Silver Creek say they're committed to fostering a welcoming venue where all couples can be themselves.

But now, some Americans are worried marriage equality could be at risk under Donald Trump's next administration.

"People are concerned they may not have the right to marry who they want in the very near future," said Bloomer.

She told LEX 18 much of the fear stems from the overturning of Roe V. Wade in 2022, ending the constitutional right to an abortion.

"When the Supreme Court decides to overturn what has been precedent for a really long time, and start taking rights away from certain groups of people, that's when it becomes scary."

The venue owners turned their fears into a way to give back to other queer couples. Earlier this month, they announced a free event for LGBTQ+ couples who want to become legally wed as soon as possible.

More than 30 couples are now planning to get married during a pop-up wedding event at the venue on Dec. 7. So many were interested that they had to add additional 15-minute time slots for ceremonies.

And in another outpouring of support, vendors have also stepped up to volunteer their services, from photographers and caterers to DJs and officiants.

"There were definitely some tears shed," said Bloomer. "I think a lot of times politics can make you feel like you don't have a support system, make you feel ostracized, like the 'other.' So when that many vendors came forward, it was very reaffirming that there a supportive community for these couples. "

As they plan for the multitude of couples to seal the deal all in one day, Bloomer is also ready for a few happy tears.

"I get very emotional seeing people celebrate exactly who they are," she said. "So, yeah, I'll probably cry."

Same-sex marriage was legalized across the country in June 2015, after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of marriage equality in the case Obergefell V. Hodges. In December 2022, the Respect for Marriage Act was signed into law. It requires every state to recognize the validity of same-sex marriages.

The National Center for Lesbian Rights said, "Even if the Supreme Court were to reverse its marriage equality decision, that would not invalidate existing marriages or change anything in the many states that adopted the freedom to marry under state law."