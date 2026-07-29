Madison County Animal Shelter looking for information after 5 cats die inside tote taped shut

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Five cats died after being intentionally trapped inside a tote and left outdoors on Monday, and now the Madison County Animal Shelter is asking the public to come forward with information.

According to the agency, 2 adult cats and three kittens were found dead in the tote found in temperatures reaching 90 degrees. Three other kittens survived.

MCAS believe the tote to have been abandoned between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. near shelter property in the area of 1386 Richmond Road in Berea.

Anyone with information or who was in the area during that time is encouraged to come forward.

"No animal should ever have to endure this kind of cruelty," MCAS said.