Madison County athletes join Team Kentucky for Special Olympics USA Games

MADISON CO., Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Every four years, the Special Olympics USA Games hosts teams representing states across the country to compete in a variety of events. The games are happening this week, and a few athletes from Madison County are representing Team Kentucky in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“This is our sixth USA games we've had in Special Olympics history,” said Mark Buerger, VP of communications for Special Olympics Kentucky. “We've got 67 people from Kentucky that are going to be going to those games.”

It’s a quick turnaround from the Special Olympics Kentucky games at the start of June to these USA games.

“We have one unified bocce pair,” Buerger said. “It is a mother and daughter team. Lesley and Megan Dineen are going to be going.”

“We participated last June in the state games and really played well, I guess,” Lesley said. “We came in first so then they put our names in submitted them together and they were looking for a unified women's team to go to the USA games.”

Lesley and her daughter Megan are just two of the 67 Kentucky representatives competing in Minnesota. Bowler Shane Stull is making the trip as well.

“My family went to the local bowling alley every so often for like birthdays and special occasions,” Shane said. “Once we found out that it was in Special Olympics, it was kind of natural.”

“He really took to bowling and he wanted his own bowling ball, so that's what Santa Claus got him that first year was a Superman bowling ball,” Shane’s mom Sonya added.

From bowling to bocce, getting ready for the USA games took some extra preparation.

“We've been working on some extra stuff, trying to work on commands,” Lesley said. “Learning how to play a singles game I think for Meghan is going to be different.”

“It's the first time I've ever actually had a proper coach for it,” shared Shane. “I got to say it was rather insightful.”

Team Kentucky arrived in Minnesota Friday with plenty of excitement for the USA games.

“It's really rewarding when they get there and a lot of them will come out of their shell,” Buerger said.

“We're looking forward to it,” said Lesley. “[Megan’s] excited about the Mall of America of all things.”

“We're all mostly here to have fun,” said Shane. “But we always remember in the end, we're all trying to win.”

“That's the best thing about Special Olympics,” added Sonya. “We're all a big family, no matter where we're from.”

You can keep up with the Team Kentucky family during the Special Olympic USA Games throughout this next week. Coverage of various events will be on ESPN+ through June 26.