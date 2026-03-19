Madison County church prepares to reopen year after devastating storms

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — One year after devastating storms hit its sanctuary and forced the congregation to temporarily move, a Madison County church is close to returning home.

Richmond House of Prayer's senior pastor Owen Moody said the church is getting ready to reopen after severe storms last March caused significant damage to the church. He told LEX 18 parishioners are excited about the progress.

"Every week, some of them will say, 'Pastor, we're ready to go home.' When we come back out here they call this home," Moody said.

The sanctuary looks much different than it did at this time last year.

"We got straight line winds that ripped the whole backside of our roof off, then it rained the rest of the day, flooded totally the sanctuary," Moody said.

In the days following that weather catastrophe, hundreds of volunteers got to work. Since the storm, Moody said significant progress has been made in rebuilding and adding on to the church, thanks to generous donations.

"We're just about done with electrical, drywall, metal, all new brick outside," Moody said. "Put a new steeple on, people really like it."

The process has not been easy. Moody said he has had to learn patience and rely on God's timing. But as the church's pastor for more than four decades, he's already thinking about his first sermon back in the pulpit.

"No matter how bad this looks, there's an after this. What happened a year ago was terrible, but what happens after is going to be magnificent," Moody said.

The church has been holding services at the old Richmond Mall, which is where Easter service will be held. Moody hopes the church will be open by late spring or early summer.