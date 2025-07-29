Madison County Fiscal Court holds special meeting to discuss 911 service fee

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Madison County Fiscal Court held a special session on Tuesday morning to discuss the 911 service fee, but after two and a half hours of discussion, residents are no closer to knowing how much the services will cost them.

There was no decision on how to address the cost of 911 call center services across Madison County; instead, fiscal court members will hear a second reading of a motion to repeal a property tax service fee next week.

Years ago, residents were charged a few extra dollars per home landline to cover 911 costs, but that money had dried up as people ditched landlines.

Last year, the county decided to add fees to property taxes based on assessment values, but homeowners felt their assessments were coming in too high.

"Just like your cell phone bill... everybody in the state on a cell phone, it's a minimal fee," Reagan Taylor, Madison County Judge Executive, said.

In addition to the dwindling landline fees, federal money for 911 that the county received has gone away with the elimination of the chemical weapon stockpile at the Madison County Blue Grass Army Depot.

In Richmond, the city has been paying this fee for its residents and will continue to do so through the end of this year. However, this arrangement is unlikely to continue in parts of the county where funds are insufficient to cover the expense.