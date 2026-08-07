Madison County flood victims get community support as recovery efforts continue weeks later

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — More than a month after devastating flooding swept through parts of Madison County, many families are still working to rebuild their lives and the community is stepping up to make sure they don't have to do it alone.

A church that once stood on Tates Creek Road in Richmond was washed away by severe floodwaters, along with several nearby homes. Now, neighbors, businesses, and local organizations are rallying around those affected.

"Thinking this would never happen to us and then you're watching it happen and then the devastation of knowing your children are seeing all of this," Kelsey Taylor said.

For Taylor, July 27 changed her life forever. She said more than a home was lost.

"I understand it's just tangible things but it's also memories and home. Home was our happy place," Taylor said.

Harvest Time Worship Center has created an initiative called 'Harvest of Hope' to help families still rebuilding. Organizer Kayla Bicknell said the goal is to bring the entire community together.

"We're just kind of hoping to get the businesses, the community, the churches, and just everybody together as one in order to support the ones that currently can't stand for themselves and just need a little extra help," Bicknell said.

The group is hosting a flood relief benefit on Aug. 15 featuring food, a silent auction, and activities for kids. Proceeds will benefit flood victims through Enrich, a community support nonprofit.

"When we all kind of bind together and exert all of our effort towards something, there's nothing that's not possible," Bicknell said.

Organizer Tiffany Brinegar said every donation, no matter the size, reminds families they are not alone.

"They have their community, they are seen and everybody cares about them, just being there for that would mean a lot," Brinegar said.

For families like the Taylors, that support has made all the difference.

"I think that's the only thing that has gotten us through is family and like I said our new family, all the amazing people that's been there for us," Taylor said.

To find out all the different ways to donate, you can visit Harvest of Hope's website.

Carlee Hogsten is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Carlee at carlee.hogsten@wlex.tv.

