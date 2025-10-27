Madison County judge rules death penalty remains option for Shannon Gilday

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Madison County judge has ruled that the death penalty remains an option if Shannon Gilday is convicted in the 2022 killing of Jordan Morgan.

Gilday confessed to killing 32-year-old Morgan during a home invasion in February 2022. The case has been ongoing for nearly three years.

In court documents filed Oct. 16, the judge denied a request by Gilday's defense team to remove the death penalty. The ruling cited that at the time Gilday broke into the Morgan home, he did not have a documented history of serious mental illness.

"Jordan's life is worth a life. And it should be up to a jury of our peers to make that decision," said Mica Nicole, a friend of Morgan's family.

Gilday appeared in court Monday afternoon with Jordan's family and friends in attendance to set a trial date. The defense announced their intention to file a petition for a change of venue.

After years of delays and postponements, Nicole said the family is ready for the trial to begin, calling it one step closer to justice.

"We are ready to get this trial underway. In February, it'll be four years. Four years way too long. It feels like finally we are getting some traction," Nicole said.

Nicole explained why the family continues to fight for justice.

"People ask me why I do all of these things to make sure she has justice and I always say that if it had been me, she would be doing this. She'd be doing the exact same thing for me," Nicole said.

A tentative trial date has been set for May 1, 2026. The trial is expected to be lengthy, lasting about 20 days. Gilday's next status hearing is scheduled for Jan. 20.

