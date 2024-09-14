Madison County man arrested on charges of alleged murder, attempting to disarm a police officer

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — 33-year-old Jared Boggs is facing multiple charges after police were called to the area of 2700 block of Doylesville Road around 12:30 p.m. Thursday regarding a report of shots fired and a vehicle collision.

According to a Facebook post made by the Madison County Sheriff's Office, police arrived on scene to find Boggs, who was later identified, disarmed by two parties.

Boggs was "walking at Deputy (Josh) Foster with a hand behind his back while making threatening statements" as Foster made multiple verbal commands, the post said.

Boggs then proceeded to the passenger side of Foster's cruiser, where he "attempted to remove the department issued AR-15 mounted between the seats." When unsuccessful, Boggs surrendered.

An investigation revealed that, prior to police arrival, Boggs had arrived in the area to confront his wife, Hillary Snowden, and her boyfriend, Kurtis Smith. Boggs struck Snowden with his vehicle, before hitting another parked car.

Upon exiting his vehicle, Boggs "pulled his gun" on both parties when a third individual, Luther Lainhart, exited his residence and instructed Boggs to leave. In doing so, Boggs then waited up the road for Snowden and Smith.

When they left the area, both saw Boggs waiting. At this time, "Boggs drove at them as they began to retreat, striking the vehicle causing it to overturn in the creek."

Boggs again exited his vehicle, pulled his handgun, and exchanged gunfire with Lainhart. He then entered the creek and surrendered his firearm to Snowden.

Boggs is lodged in the Madison County Detention Center. He is charged with:



Attempted murder.

First degree assault.

First degree wanton endangerment.

First degree criminal mischief

First degree assault-domestic violence.

Third degree terroristic threatening.

Disarming a police officer (attempt).

Menacing.

The case remains under investigation.