Magee's Bakery owner launches GoFundMe to save comeback plans for Lexington landmark

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Magee's Bakery has been a Lexington staple since 1956 — but owner Greg Higgins says a new obstacle is threatening his plans to bring it back.

Higgins says a parking access issue at the Main Street building he purchased in 2024 has delayed the reopening and drained his finances.

He has now launched a GoFundMe, asking the community that supported Magee's for decades to help get the bakery open again.

"It's always been a place where you could just get a great donut or get a great pastry, talk with friends," Higgins said.

The bakery closed in 2023 after years of financial struggles. Higgins spent years reworking the business model with help from the University of Kentucky and developing new recipes at home.

"The baking part at home, that's been therapy," Higgins said.

Earlier this year, he announced plans to reopen Magee's — but the parking problem has since set those plans back significantly. Higgins says the situation has also taken a deep personal toll.

"It's more how things are being handled to not allow me to get up and running. Which is what's drained my finances, it's what's led to my divorce, which is what's led to me wanting to get back up and running," Higgins said.

Despite the setbacks, Higgins says he is not ready to walk away.

"I don't want to just run out of here without actually having a shot at putting this together. Especially after putting together this amazing business plan with UK," Higgins said.

If the community responds, Higgins says he already has a vision for how to mark Magee's 70th year.

"I would love to have an epic Christmas party in there sometime in December if I can't get the entire thing back up and running. That would be so cool. I could hit that. I've got time to do that because we're in September, middle of September uh that would be just cool. That would be a great comeback story. I'd like to have all the people that have donated come in and just take part in it," Higgins said.

You can donate here: Fundraiser by Greg Higgins : Help Greg Save Magee's Bakery Home

Annie Brown is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Annie at annie.brown@wlex.tv

