Magoffin County Sheriff's Office's Mayday the K9 receives protective vest donation

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A four-legged member of the Magoffin County Sheriff's Office has received new life-saving equipment thanks to a donation by a national nonprofit organization.

According to the Magoffin County Sheriff's Office, Mayday the K9, received a bullet and stab protective vest from Vested Interest in K9s, a nonprofit founded in 2009 that aims to provide protective equipment to law enforcement dogs. The nonprofit organization has provided over 6,500 vests to K9s in all 50 states.

Mayday was able to receive his protective vest as a part of the 2025 Fallen K9 Hero Fundraiser, a program that is open to dogs over 20 months old who are actively employed and certified with law enforcement agencies, according to a press release.

Each vest has a value of $1,800, however, a single donation to the nonprofit of $1,050 covers the cost of one vest. Each protective vest weighs four to five pounds and comes with a five-year warranty. Vested Interest in K9s accepts donations online at this link.