NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 team on the scene reported that a major police presence has been seen in a field near Ashgrove Road in Nicholasville on Sunday evening.

Viewers in the area reported to LEX 18 that a small aircraft was seen going down in the field.

