Make-A-Wish grants dream playhouse for Russell County girl

RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (LEX 18) — The finishing touches went on a new, large playhouse today, fulfilling the wish of 5-year-old Elly Orr. It took around a month for the house to be built, and today, members from Make-A-Wish Foundation and Trusted Choice Independent Insurance met to decorate and reveal the final product for the new, young homeowner.

“Today’s more about the manual labor,” said Adam Sheridan from Trusted Choice. “It’s about getting out here, getting hot and sweaty, cutting up a few stumps, painting, and trying to get this together for them.”

Trusted Choice for Kentucky has partnered with Make-A-Wish for the past 12 years, donating more than $120,000 to make projects like this playhouse possible.

Caleb Barnes

“Last year we granted a Disney wish,” Sheridan said, “and that’s cool because you get to say, ‘hey, you’re going to Disney,’ but you don’t actually get to see them put their hands and get that physical touch and feel the experience and really see it firsthand.”

This day belongs to Elly, who never once stopped smiling.

“It’s a blessing from God, it truly is,” said Melissa Hamer, Elly’s mom, “to have someone come in and create such an amazing little home for her. “

Elly has had cystic fibrosis since birth. Melissa feels like the dream house will help Elly feel normal in between the constant trips and visits to the doctor.

Hamer said, “It just gives her that sense of feeling like there’s no condition, because she doesn’t know right now that there is a condition, and when she eventually finds out, maybe this will be a little less burden on her mind.”

While exploring her new backyard property, Elly already labeled her playhouse as her dream home.

Sheridan, who had just finished clearing out some potentially hazardous tree roots, said this was his first time getting to see a wish granted in person.

“Being a dad myself, when you have kids and you see that smile on their face and see that joy and see them, you get to make this day and make it all about them, and that’s just, that’s what it’s all about.”

Hamer shared that she had memories growing up playing in a similar house. Now, she can’t wait to see her daughters make use of this new small home.

“It’s perfect for the girls because they can come out here and they can play in it, they have their own space. They’re going to be creating memories that she’ll have forever.”

