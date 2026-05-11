Make it Kate: Blind, rescued racehorse finds hope at Kentucky Humane Society's Willow Hope Farm

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Make it Kate, a 17-year-old standardbred mare, was discovered severely malnourished and near death at an abandoned mine site in Eastern Kentucky during a routine wellness check just weeks ago.

The Kentucky Humane Society is now caring for her at Willow Hope Farm in Shelby County.

Once a harness racing star, Kate earned more than $100,000 on the track over an eight-year career. Her grandfather, Matt's Scooter, retired as the world's fastest Standardbred.

"She raced for eight years and she won over 20 times. She actually placed over 80 times," said Equine Director for the Kentucky Equine Society Lori Redmon.

After her racing career ended, Kate's trail went cold. Her last known owners died years ago.

When rescuers found her, she was standing with just 2 worn shoes, her coat ravaged by rain rot — a bacterial infection that causes hair loss — and severely malnourished.

"She was as skinny as she could get without being dead," said Redmon.

A brand on her neck helped rescuers identify her as a registered breed.

"We saw a brand on the side of her neck, we realized she might be a branded breed of horse. We didn't know what at the time. We walked her up to the trailer and she walked right in," said Redmon.

Just last week, the Kentucky Humane Society discovered another challenge: Kate is blind in both eyes.

"She's on rain rot which is a bacterial infection which causes hair to fall out. So we had to completely strip out the hair that was affected," said Redmon.

Still, since arriving at Willow Hope Farm, Kate has been slowly gaining weight. Her coat is healing from rain rot, and she is learning to navigate life without vision.

"We have to adjust her to a life of blindness, find somebody who wants to adopt her that will work with that disability, and find someone who is familiar with working with a blind horse which is not easy to do," said Redmon.

Her caretakers remain hopeful.

"Strong will to live, strong spirit. That's our girl," said Redmon.

The Kentucky Humane Society says Kate will be ready for her forever home in about a month or two. They are looking for someone experienced with caring for horses with special accommodation needs.

For more information about Kate or to donate to the Kentucky Humane Society, visit the Kentucky Humane Society's website: Equine C.A.R.E. - Kyhumane

