Man accused of 2023 killing of Amber Spradlin released from Floyd County jail after posting bond

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — M.K. McKinney III, who is accused of killing Amber Spradlin in 2023, was released from jail Thursday afternoon after bond was posted in Pike Circuit Court.

Special Judge Eddy Coleman recently revised McKinney's bond, which prompted a protest earlier this week. Mountain Top News shared video from the Floyd County Detention Center showing McKinney's release Thursday afternoon.

McKinney III was charged with murder in Spradlin's death. His father, dentist Michael McKinney II, and family friend Josh Mullins were charged with multiple counts of complicity to tampering with evidence.

Spradlin was found dead on June 18, 2023, in the home of the prominent Floyd County dentist. Arrests were not made until 408 days later.

McKinney and his co-defendants, Dr. Michael McKinney and Josh Mullins, are expected to appear in court Feb. 2026 for a pretrial conference. The trial is expected to begin in May.