Bond set at $5 million for man accused of murder in Amber Spradlin case

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — The three men charged in connection with the 2023 stabbing death of 38-year-old Amber Spradlin were arraigned in Floyd County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Michael “MK” McKinney III, 24, is charged with murder and seven counts of complicity to tampering with physical evidence in the case. His bond was set at $5 million.

While arguing for MicKinney’s high bond, a prosecutor said that Spradlin was stabbed so violently that the knife broke off in her neck.

MK McKinney’s father, Prestonsburg dentist Dr. Michael McKinney II, is charged with seven counts of complicity to tampering with physical evidence. His bond was set at $250,000.

Prosecutors argued that Dr. McKinney orchestrated the cleanup of bloody clothing and the house after Spradlin was killed and made sure that MK McKinney was in Morehead before 9-1-1 was called.

Josh Mullins, 23, is also charged with seven counts of complicity to tampering with physical evidence and his bond was set at $100,000.

Prosecutors said they believe Mullins helped cover up the killing at the direction of Dr. McKinney.

At Wednesday’s arraignment, not guilty pleas were entered on the behalf of all three men.

Spradlin’s family has been calling for answers in the case for over a year.

The three men charged were arrested Tuesday.

LEX 18 was there when Michael McKinney II was arrested at a restaurant in town that his family owns.

MK McKinney is accused of killing Spradlin by stabbing her repeatedly, according to the indictment. All three are accused of taking part in the removal or destruction of evidence, including the clothes MK McKinney was wearing at the time of the killing, a security camera, a hard drive and a knife handle, according to the indictment.