Man accused of child assault let out on bond today

(LEX 18) — On Wednesday, Casey Caudill was released on bond after getting accused of assaulting a child. He was arrested by Madison County Sheriff’s office this past April.

The incident was caught on a surveillance camera. The Richmond police say the video shows Caudill grabbing a child’s arm and squeezing as the two sat together on the floor. The child was left with a handprint and bruise.

“We understand what it would be like to be in a parent or guardian’s shoes. So, we are communicating with them, just as we would want to be communicated with,” Karen Atkins said.

Atkins is with the Kentucky River Foothills Council, the company that oversees the Eastern Scholar Child Development Center, the place where the incident was reported.

She says that once the teachers at the Eastern Scholar House observed the bruises, they reported it immediately.

"We are complying with all safety measures within the center, and we have done everything appropriate up until this point,” she added.

While the investigation is ongoing, the Richmond Chief of Police said the daycare did the right thing, and their transparency has helped the case move along.

"The care takers of this child know that at the end of the day the person who was held responsible for that, will be held accountable,” said Chief Rodney Richardson.

When asked if Caudill had anything to say, his lawyers wished not to comment. His status hearing is scheduled for next week.

