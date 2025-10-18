Man airlifted after being attacked with a machete in Perry County

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — A 60-year-old man is facing charges after authorities say he attacked a man with a machete.

On Thursday the Perry County 911 center received a call regarding a man who had been assaulted by an individual wielding a machete on Main Street, in the community of Vicco.

The Perry County Sheriff's Office responded to find a bystander had wrapped the victim's arm. Deputies say the victim was airlifted to receive medical treatment.

Sixty-year-old Patrick Clay Osborne was placed into custody and transported to the Kentucky River Regional Jail, and is charged with menacing and first-degree assault.

