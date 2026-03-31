Man arrested after making bomb threat on Barren County Courthouse ahead of court appearance

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is facing charges after making a bomb threat against the Barren County Courthouse ahead of his scheduled court appearance on Monday.

Officials responded to the building just after 10 a.m. after personnel reported they had received "a phone call from an unknown male who claimed there was a bomb in the building," the Barren County Sheriff's Department reports.

After the building was evacuated and searched, the threat was found to have been false and no hazards were located. An investigation revealed that an individual, later identified as Lee Wesley Elmore of Glasgow, had made multiple calls to the courthouse while concealing his phone number.

Elmore was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, and had "contacted court personnel and identified himself, using the same phone number that called the bomb threat in."

After locating Elmore at his home, he denied making the threats and fled on foot. He was later arrested and charged with one count of first degree terrorist threatening and third degree fleeing or evading police.