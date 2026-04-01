Man arrested in connection to Cantrill Drive shooting that left 1 with injuries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man has been arrested in connection a shooting on Cantrill Drive that left another person with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Lexington Police, 31-year-old Eric Adams now faces charges of first degree assault, first degree robbery, and felon in possession of a handgun.

Officers first responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of Cantrill Drive on March 17, where they found a male victim had been shot; an investigation revealed that the shooting took place during a disorder and robbery.

Adams is booked in the Fayette County Detention Center.